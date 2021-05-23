By JAMES EVANS
Rutherford County Schools

After an unprecedented year of navigating a pandemic while ensuring students are still learning, Rutherford County Schools is holding an Employee Appreciation Week as one of thanking faculty and staff members.

Director of Schools Bill Spurlock kicked-off the event Sunday and members of the celebration committee have been holding daily drawings to give away prizes to employees throughout the district’s 49 schools.

The drawings were made possible by the generous donations of business partners, local churches and other supporters.

In all, more than $200,000 worth of gifts have been donated. Some of these gifts include an Apple Watch, big screen televisions, and gifts cards, such as a $1,000 gift card to Amazon. Some supporters have donated items for every school employee.

Through social media, the district has also been running short videos of employees talking about what they’ve learned this school year and what they will take with them moving forward. Under the hashtag #RCSCelebrationsOfGratitude, the videos are running at the top of every hour Monday through Saturday on Twitter and Facebook.

Rutherford County Schools would like to thank supporters for their generosity. A list of those supporters, broken down by sponsorship level, is included below.


