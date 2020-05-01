By KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT

Rutherford County Schools

U.S. News & World Report released its latest rankings of public high schools and once again Rutherford County Schools had a strong representation nationally and among the state of Tennessee.

Central Magnet was ranked second in the state and 13th nationally while ranking 8th nationally among magnet schools.

Siegel High School vaulted to 60th in the state and gained eligibility to display a U.S. News-trademarked 2020 Best High Schools award banner for the first time.

“It’s always exciting to be able to showcase your school,” said Siegel Principal Larry Creasy, “and how well that your students performed, and teachers have performed. Recognition is always great.”

The five areas used to score high schools are the percentage of students who took at least one advanced place exam, passed at least one AP exam, mathematics proficiency, reading proficiency and graduation rate.

Creasy said that with each successive school year, Siegel has continued to push AP courses as well as dual enrollment, but the focus remains on increasing ACT scores.

“It benefits our students as far as scholarships for going to college,” Creasy said.

Five of Rutherford County’s 10 high schools — Central, Siegel, Blackman, Oakland and Eagleville — are ranked among the Top 100 public high schools in the state of Tennessee.

U.S. News & World Report reviewed more than 24,000 public high schools nationwide and ranked 17, 792 of them. All 10 high schools in Rutherford County were ranked.