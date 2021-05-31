summer school

Rutherford County Schools will offer two options this summer for current high school students to address credit loss.  Both programs are designed to provide students with the opportunity to remain on track for graduation.

Option 1: Credit Recovery

A four-week credit recovery session for qualifying students will be offered in the month of June.  Credit Recovery will be available for students who attempted a course but were unsuccessful in passing the course during the 2020-2021 school year for either semester 1 or 2 or both and obtained a score of 50 or higher.  Below you will find important details and guidelines for this program.

Credit Recovery Summer School 2021_Release.pdf

Option 2: Traditional Summer School
Students who attempted a course but were unsuccessful in passing the course during the 2020-2021 school year with a score below 50 may participate in Traditional Summer School to earn credit for the course.  In addition, this program is available to students who would like to complete a course and it is their first attempt at the course.  Traditional Summer School is an eight-week program with both morning and afternoon sessions.  Below you will find important details and guidelines for this program.

Traditional Summer School Information.pdf

We encourage you to consult with your school counselor to ensure which program is best for your student.  Students can pick-up applications for both programs from their school counselor and/or school webpages.  All applications must be submitted by Friday, May 28 to your school counselor by 12 p.m.


