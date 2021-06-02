By KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT

Rutherford County Schools

Prior to ever arriving at Oakland High School, senior Ellie O’Boyle was told to do what you love.

She loves being around people and enjoys science.

“I did not know what career could incorporate those two things,” said O’Boyle, who spoke at the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant and Certified Nursing Assistant Pinning Ceremony held Monday evening at the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce.

“I was ready to try new things,” continued O’Boyle, who was not sure of what to expect after being placed in the health science pathway, “and on the first day I fell in love with the class.”

O’Boyle was among eight Oakland graduates who became Certified Clinical Medical Assistants.

They were joined by six students from Blackman, seven from Rockvale and eight from Siegel high schools. Another 10 students from Siegel became Certified Nursing Assistants. Two other schools — Smyrna and Stewarts Creek high schools — are participating in a separate ceremony.

“We are so proud of the accomplishments you have had,” Tyra Pilgrim, Career and Technical Education coordinator for Rutherford County Schools, said during her opening remarks of the pinning ceremony. “I know it’s not been easy. … We know you are going to do amazing things … and we cannot wait to see all the things that you are going to do.”

She later added, “This is just the beginning of your medical career.”

O’Boyle was one of five students to reflect on their four years of studies.

“I’m just really grateful,” said Madelynn Candlish, who is graduating from Blackman High School on Monday night.

While the prevailing description of the 2020-2021 school year is that it was different from any other and difficult, Candlish referred to it as a year of self-study. She talked about self-study being a valuable skill in college and eventually nursing school.

“It’s brought me an entirely new appreciation for this pathway,” added Siegel’s Mariya Ahmed, who said this past year has given her a better understanding of the impact she and other graduates can have when it comes to helping people.

The following is a list of those honored at the ceremony:

OAKLAND HIGH SCHOOL

Taylor Cauthen, CCMA

Katherine Lyles, CCMA

Elina McConville, CCMA

Asahi Moreno Mora, CCMA

Ellie O’Boyle, CCMA

Madeline Poschke, CCMA

Madison Ribar, CCMA

Cyara Ward, CCMA

SIEGEL HIGH SCHOOL

Mariya Ahmed, CCMA

Kaley Call, CCMA

Carrington Creasy, CCMA

Jessie Earwood, CCMA

Laura Howell, CCMA

Ashely Lira-Rivera, CCMA

Emma Kate RosenBurger, CCMA

Kaitlyn Williams, CCMA

Elysabeth Allen, CNA

Taylor Benge, CNA

Caitlin Langehoven, CNA

Jessica Lydick, CNA

Olivia McElory, CNA

Rileigh Moore, CNA

Brooke Sullivan, CNA

Katherine Tate, CNA

Jessica Waldron, CNA

Reia Wright, CNA

BLACKMAN HIGH SCHOOL

Lindsay Abernathy, CCMA

Madelynn Candlish, CCMA

Sydney Mummel, CCMA

Elizabeth Nelson, CCMA

Lameisha Parker, CCMA

Kayleigh Wooten, CCMA

ROCKVALE HIGH SCHOOL

Jaibriana Bryant, CCMA

Brooklyn Burgess, CCMA

Anna Evans, CCMA

Lydia Morrison, CCMA

Youssef George, CCMA

Madysen Khamphengphet, CCMA

Anna Truit, CCMA