By KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT
Rutherford County Schools
Prior to ever arriving at Oakland High School, senior Ellie O’Boyle was told to do what you love.
She loves being around people and enjoys science.
“I did not know what career could incorporate those two things,” said O’Boyle, who spoke at the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant and Certified Nursing Assistant Pinning Ceremony held Monday evening at the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce.
“I was ready to try new things,” continued O’Boyle, who was not sure of what to expect after being placed in the health science pathway, “and on the first day I fell in love with the class.”
O’Boyle was among eight Oakland graduates who became Certified Clinical Medical Assistants.
They were joined by six students from Blackman, seven from Rockvale and eight from Siegel high schools. Another 10 students from Siegel became Certified Nursing Assistants. Two other schools — Smyrna and Stewarts Creek high schools — are participating in a separate ceremony.
“We are so proud of the accomplishments you have had,” Tyra Pilgrim, Career and Technical Education coordinator for Rutherford County Schools, said during her opening remarks of the pinning ceremony. “I know it’s not been easy. … We know you are going to do amazing things … and we cannot wait to see all the things that you are going to do.”
She later added, “This is just the beginning of your medical career.”
O’Boyle was one of five students to reflect on their four years of studies.
“I’m just really grateful,” said Madelynn Candlish, who is graduating from Blackman High School on Monday night.
While the prevailing description of the 2020-2021 school year is that it was different from any other and difficult, Candlish referred to it as a year of self-study. She talked about self-study being a valuable skill in college and eventually nursing school.
“It’s brought me an entirely new appreciation for this pathway,” added Siegel’s Mariya Ahmed, who said this past year has given her a better understanding of the impact she and other graduates can have when it comes to helping people.
The following is a list of those honored at the ceremony:
OAKLAND HIGH SCHOOL
Taylor Cauthen, CCMA
Katherine Lyles, CCMA
Elina McConville, CCMA
Asahi Moreno Mora, CCMA
Ellie O’Boyle, CCMA
Madeline Poschke, CCMA
Madison Ribar, CCMA
Cyara Ward, CCMA
SIEGEL HIGH SCHOOL
Mariya Ahmed, CCMA
Kaley Call, CCMA
Carrington Creasy, CCMA
Jessie Earwood, CCMA
Laura Howell, CCMA
Ashely Lira-Rivera, CCMA
Emma Kate RosenBurger, CCMA
Kaitlyn Williams, CCMA
Elysabeth Allen, CNA
Taylor Benge, CNA
Caitlin Langehoven, CNA
Jessica Lydick, CNA
Olivia McElory, CNA
Rileigh Moore, CNA
Brooke Sullivan, CNA
Katherine Tate, CNA
Jessica Waldron, CNA
Reia Wright, CNA
BLACKMAN HIGH SCHOOL
Lindsay Abernathy, CCMA
Madelynn Candlish, CCMA
Sydney Mummel, CCMA
Elizabeth Nelson, CCMA
Lameisha Parker, CCMA
Kayleigh Wooten, CCMA
ROCKVALE HIGH SCHOOL
Jaibriana Bryant, CCMA
Brooklyn Burgess, CCMA
Anna Evans, CCMA
Lydia Morrison, CCMA
Youssef George, CCMA
Madysen Khamphengphet, CCMA
Anna Truit, CCMA