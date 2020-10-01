Rutherford County Schools will conduct a districtwide distance-learning day on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

On this date, no students will attend school in-person.

As we reflect on the 1st nine-weeks and the challenges we encountered together, this day will provide a focused day for teachers, schools and distance-learners an opportunity to start the 2nd nine-weeks with success. Holding this day on Tuesday, Oct. 13, instead of Monday, Oct. 12 (which is the first day of the nine-weeks), will allow schools an opportunity to ensure schedules are correct and updated after Fall Break.

Each grade band (elementary, middle, and high) will have a different structure for the day, but a consistent framework across the district will lead to a much-improved experience for our students. This day will consist of a schoolwide message from school leadership discussing expectations for students. Individual teachers will then have scheduled check-ins with distance-learners to ensure each student can access the platforms, understand attendance expectations, discuss submission of graded assignments, along with other pertinent information.

Information regarding times for check-ins, school level expectations, and what traditional, in-person learners can expect for Oct. 13 will be communicated by our Instruction Department by early next week.