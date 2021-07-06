rcs cental office

By KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT
Rutherford County Schools

Rutherford County Schools will be using part of its Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund to hire the newly created position of Learning Loss Supervisor.

This position, which was unanimously approved by the Rutherford County School Board at its June 10 meeting, will be responsible for all aspects of implementing the Tennessee Department of Education’s learning loss programs, including summer camps, summer school, after school tutoring, STREAM — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts and Math — and other programs yet to be determined.

The district is expected to post and fill the position “sometime after Labor Day,” according to Dr. Jimmy Sullivan, assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction.

An alternative title could have been “extended learning opportunities supervisor,” Sullivan said, who noted the ESSER funding “specifically mentions Learning Loss Supervisor.”

The role will evolve once the new hire is in place.

“There are at least four dozen grants the state has out right now for extra learning opportunities for students,” Sullivan explained, “so this person will be charged with really looking at these grants and saying what best fits Rutherford County and what fits our students.

“Most of these (grants) are going to be competitive, so we’re going to be competitive with other districts to see who gets funding.”

In the meantime, Mark Gullion, coordinator for Federal Programs and RTI, has “done an amazing job” of already putting the structure in place, according to Sullivan.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here