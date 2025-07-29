RCS Brings Home National Honors Including Golden Achievement Award

The Rutherford County Schools’ Communications Department earned three national awards and was honored in Washington, D.C., last week at the annual seminar of the National School Public Relations Association.

The RCS Communications Department is made up of Communications Specialists Barton Henley and Mealand Ragland-Hudgins, along with Chief Communications Officer James Evans.

The communications team received NSPRA’s Golden Achievement Award for the school district’s compressive rebranding project, which launched in July 2024. The team was also selected by NSPRA to lead a presentation on the school district’s rebranding and strategic communications project.

“While we earned national awards last year for our writing and video projects, this is the first time Rutherford County Schools has been recognized for its strategic communications efforts and the first NSPRA Golden Achievement Award in our district’s history,” Evans said. “I am continuously grateful for the hard work, dedication and creativity Barton and Mealand give every day to ensure RCS provides clear and engaging content for parents and employees.”

In addition to the Golden Achievement Award, Ragland-Hudgins earned a merit award in the Publications and Digital Media Excellence category for her article “Smyrna Elementary School connects classroom concepts with everyday life.”

The article tells the story of how Smyrna Elementary School elevated its student opportunities by becoming the first Rutherford County school to earn a STEM-designation by the Tennessee Department of Education and state STEM Innovation Network. (STORY: https://www.rcschools.net/apps/news/article/2004454)

Henley earned an honorary mention award for his production work on the weekly video series “RCS Sunday Message.” (SERIES: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LO1CFixWBmE&list=PLa2uxhoadajdLLHgnZQq9IkIggH__TAd-)

Evans was also recognized along with other state winners for being named the 2025 School Communicator of the Year. This award was originally announced in March by the Tennessee School Public Relations Association. (STORY: https://www.rcschools.net/apps/news/article/2042181)

