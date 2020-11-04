Rutherford County Schools will hold three additional distance-learning flex days this school year, Director of Schools Bill Spurlock announced today.

The flex days will be held Nov. 30, Jan. 5 and March 8. On these days, students will attend school via distance-learning.

The announcement is being made now to give parents time to plan for these days.

The purpose of these days is to give extra planning time for teachers, while at the same time taking into consideration parents and students.

Schools and teachers will communicate with parents in advance, so they understand the expectations for student learning on these days.