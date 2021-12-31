Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) will begin issuing fire permits on January 1, 2022.

The permits will allow applicants to maintain, store, or handle materials, conduct processes that produce conditions hazardous to life or property, install equipment utilized in connection with such activities, or install or modify any fire protection systems or equipment or any other construction, equipment installation or modification in accordance with the provisions of Rutherford County’s fire code (2018 International Fire Code).

“The implementation of fire permitting greatly assists the Fire Marshal’s Office in its mission to increase and enhance the life safety of businesses, patrons, and visitors of Rutherford County businesses by ensuring that the necessary plans are submitted for review and the needed fire code inspections are performed,” explained Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders. “It also allows the Fire Marshal’s Office to obtain specific data on the types fire protection equipment, fire alarm systems, and hazardous operations that are being conducted throughout the County thereby ensuring the safest environment possible.”

Sanders notes that the permits issued by RCFR apply to the unincorporated areas of Rutherford County only. “Cities and Towns may have their own permitting practices, so it is important to check with them for their requirements,” he added.

Required fire permits in Rutherford County by category :

CONSTRUCTION PERMITS

Fire Sprinkler Systems

Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems (Hood suppression, clean agent, etc.)

Emergency Responder Radio Coverage Systems

Fire Alarm and Detection Systems

Fire Pumps and Related Equipment

Flammable & Combustible Liquid- Tank Installation/Modification/Removal

Gates and Barricades across Fire Apparatus Access Roads

OPERATIONAL PERMITS

Commercial Open Burning

Explosives- Use/Storage/Manufacture

Fire Watch Activities

Storage of Flammable & Combustible Liquids (includes above-ground tanks)

Hazardous Materials Storage

High Piled Storage

Liquid- or Gas-fueled Vehicles or Equipment in Assemble Buildings

Use/Storage/Dispensing of LP-Gas

Mobile Food Preparation Vehicles (Food Trucks)

Mobile Fuel-Dispensing Facilities

Outdoor Assembly Events (over 1000 attendees)

Private Fire Hydrants

Temporary Membrane Structures and Tents

Vehicle Repair Garages

Adoption of this permitting system was approved by the County’s Public Safety Committee in October 2021, was presented to the Steering and Budget Committees in November, and was ultimately approved by the full County Commission at the November 2021 meeting.

Permits will be available online through the County’s Cityworks portal in the very near future. A schedule of fees for the various types of permits will also be available on the portal.

For more information, please contact RCFR Fire Marshal’s Office at 615-907-3600 Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.