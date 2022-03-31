Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) sent assistance to East Tennessee Wednesday night as wildfires threaten the area.

RCFR is providing one tanker truck and a battalion chief slated to leave this evening for the ever-growing blaze.

There are multiple fires currently burning throughout Eastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina in parts of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park near the Thomas Divide complex and Wears Valley.

“We are prepared to assist with mitigating the wildfires and helping in other capacities such as evacuation,” said RCFR Chief Larry Farley.

Hundreds have been evacuated already and will likely escalate overnight.

More information will be released as it becomes available.