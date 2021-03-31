RCFR Responds to House Fire on Round Rock Drive Tuesday Afternoon

Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Christiana Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency, and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle fire inside an attached garage on Round Rock Drive around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Crews arrived to discover heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage and beginning to make its way into the house.

The first engine arrived on scene and began extinguishing the fire in the garage. The second arriving unit deployed another hose line to the front door, made entry, and began assisting with extinguishing the fire.

According to Lt. Andy Haston, crew members reported very poor visibility conditions upon entering the house but quickly located the fire and got it under control.

“Although the garage, kitchen, and living room sustained substantial fire damage, all of the bedrooms remained intact, and a majority of personal property was recoverable,” Haston said.

No injuries were associated with the incident.