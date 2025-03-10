RCFR Responds to Fire in Rockvale Community

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue (RCFR), Rutherford County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residential fire on Dalton Circle in the Rockvale community on March 7 around 5:30 pm.

RCFR crews arrived on the scene within three minutes to find a home with smoke visible. They worked quickly to search the residence and located a young male who was helped outside. Rutherford County EMS evaluated him and reported no injuries. RCFR crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office (RCFMO) responded to the scene for a routine investigation and determined the fire was accidental. RCFMO notes that working smoke detectors were vital in early warning to the occupants of the home.

