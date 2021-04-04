Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR), Christiana Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford County EMS, and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire on Delbridge Road around 4:00 Friday afternoon.

Crews arrived on scene to discover a two-story home with heavy smoke and fire coming from the backside of the home. Firefighters made entry through the back, located the fire, and quickly extinguished it.

1 of 2

Lt. Andy Haston said, “Fire crews were met with poor visibility conditions, but did an excellent job locating the fire and containing it to the floor where it originated.”

RCFR investigated and determined the fire to be accidental in nature. No injuries were associated with this incident.