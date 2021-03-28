Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) has responded to over 30 water rescue calls between Saturday and Sunday due to the exponential rain event over the weekend.

As this follow-up news release is being written, another two calls were dispatched; one on East Trimble Road near Halls Hill Pike and one on Kingwood Lane. Each had one person requiring rescue, bringing RCFR’s current tally to approximately 12 rescued.

1 of 6

Flood waters have not only stranded motorists in their vehicles, but have also begun to require some to evacuate their homes.

According to RCFR Captain John Ingle, who has only just now reported back to the fire station since leaving on the first call around 3:00 p.m. Saturday, there were several significant events throughout the night and this morning.

One of those many water rescues involving vehicles occurred around 8:00 Saturday night on Sulphur Springs Road. “We assisted the driver to safety,” said Ingle.

Early Sunday morning, a total of two people were rescued from a truck caught in the east fork of the Stones River on Guy James Road. A rescue Ingle says he won’t forget for a long time. “I wasn’t able to get any pictures of the incident because it was literally raining so hard that you could not even see in front of your face. It was an incredible rescue for sure.”

On Sunday morning, with the rain finally coming to a halt, Ingle documented a couple of house evacuations. On Twin Oak Drive, water rescue crews checked a total of five houses, evacuating two people from a flooded house. They later evacuated another from the same area on Oak Point Street due to flooding in the home.

On East Jefferson Pike, two people, seven cats, and three dogs were rescued from their flooded home.

Ingle says crews have done an amazing job. “It’s certainly been nonstop, but our personnel continue to put forth their best efforts for the community we serve.”

In a news release issued this morning, Public Safety Director Chris Clark expressed his gratitude for all of the jurisdictions’ hard work through the night and day. “We have a very dedicated team of emergency workers across the county, and we are fortunate to have their level of service, professionalism and skill during times like these.”

Clark also urged motorists to practice extreme caution on the roads. “If you have to travel today and encounter standing water, it’s best to turn around,” he said.

“It will take a while for the water to recede,” Clark added. “The Stones River is out of its banks with nowhere for the water to go. Percy Priest is projected to rise up to 10 feet in the next 24 hours as well.”

For the latest updates on Rutherford County road closures and high water areas, please visit: https://rcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/09d7baee3522455ea617f2b24dea6dc6.