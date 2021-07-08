Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) Chief Larry Farley announced this week Joshua Sanders will be promoted to the position of Fire Marshal.

Sanders, who started his career with RCFR in 2016, officially assumed the role July 1, 2021. It’s the first time the department has had a full-time career Fire Marshal.

“Up until now, Josh has served as our Assistant Fire Marshal,” said Chief Larry Farley. “We are grateful to the Rutherford County Commissioners and Mayor Bill Ketron for recognizing the importance of adding this position to our fire administration office, and we know Josh will make them and our department proud.”

“I am honored to fill this new role for Rutherford County,” said Sanders. “We have a lot to accomplish in our fire prevention efforts in the County but with this new position, we have the ability to expand the capabilities of our fire/arson investigation, codes enforcement, and public education programs throughout our community. This is a great step forward for the county and RCFR.”

Sanders has a combined 19 years’ experience in the fire service, holds a Master’s Degree in Emergency Services Management and is certified through the Tennessee Commission on Firefighting as a Fire Officer IV.

“Rutherford County has some of the best first responders and public safety personnel in the state of Tennessee,” said Mayor Bill Ketron. “I am proud of newly-promoted Fire Marshal Sanders, and look forward to seeing what his leadership and education efforts do to improve the quality of life for our citizens and visitors in Rutherford County.”