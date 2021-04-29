Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) officials say a Thursday morning house fire at 2909 Ridgewood Drive has displaced a total of four adults, one teen, and one dog.

The fire, currently under routine investigation, started in the garage around 8:45 a.m. Fortunately, residents were safely located outside of the home upon RCFR’s arrival.

RCFR Chief Larry Farley said units arrived on scene to heavy smoke showing in the garage and inside the home. Crews entered through the front door and knocked the fire down quickly, with most of the heavy damage being contained to the garage. The attic received some fire damage as well.

A motorcycle inside the garage was a total loss. However, crews’ quick actions in extinguishing the fire, spared other vehicles in the driveway. Crews were able to assist the residents with retrieving personal items, as most were able to be salvaged.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents. RCFR’s Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

More information will be released as it becomes available.