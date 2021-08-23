Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR), Almaville Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) responded to a boat fire in the Stewart’s Creek area of Percy Priest lake Sunday afternoon around 2:30.

According to Captain John Ingle, the boat was a total loss, and one of the occupants received minor injuries from the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation by RCFR’s Fire Marshal’s Office and TWRA.

For boat and marina fire safety tips, please visit: https://www.usfa.fema.gov/prevention/outreach/boat_marina.html.