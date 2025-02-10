Rash of Vehicle Break-Ins Reported At Murfreesboro Hotels Near Interstate

The Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are currently investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins at several hotels off Medical Center Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 9. Two vehicles were also reported stolen. A total of 39 vehicles were broken into at three hotels and an apartment building in the Conference Center Blvd. area between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. The windows of the vehicles were smashed and personal items including five firearms were stolen.

The break-ins were reported at the following locations:

• Embassy Suites: 16 vehicles

• Courtyard by Marriott: 9 vehicles

• Hilton Garden Inn: 7 vehicles

• Vintage at the Avenue: 7 vehicles

In addition to the break-ins, two stolen vehicles, a 2013 Hyundai Sonata and a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner were found wrecked and still running in the area of the break-ins.

Surveillance video captured three people dressed in dark clothing and hoodies in the parking lots of two hotels. Detectives believe the individuals were driving a white Nissan Maximum with a black roof. The car had temporary tag.

“We urge everyone to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity immediately,” said Criminal Investigations Division Detective Aaron Gonzalez. “Our department is committed to finding those responsible and ensuring the safety of our community.”

Officers are increasing patrols in the area and advising residents and visitors to remain vigilant, ensuring vehicles are locked and valuables are out of sight.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to review any personal security video that could help with the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the break-ins is asked to contact Detective Gonzalez at 629-201-5638.

