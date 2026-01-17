Rascal Flatts Tour Heads to Bridgestone Arena in February

With the wave of the green flag, Country music mainstays Rascal Flatts made the first lap of their 2026 LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR in Raleigh, NC. The country band delivered a multitude of hits from their career with the crowd singing along to every word of “My Wish,” “I Like The Sound Of That,” “Bless The Broken Road,” “What Hurts The Most,” “Life Is A Highway,” and more, further demonstrating “the boys are back and better than ever” (iHeart).

After making their historic return to the stage last year, the tour will stop at Bridgestone Arena on February 5th. Tickets for the remaining tour dates are available for purchase HERE. The tour also features a variety of VIP packages and experiences, with select offerings still available, including premium tickets, access to the Rascal Flatts VIP Lounge, autographed tour posters, exclusive VIP gift items, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

