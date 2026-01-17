Saturday, January 17, 2026
No menu items!
Home Bridgestone Arena Rascal Flatts Tour Heads to Bridgestone Arena in February

Rascal Flatts Tour Heads to Bridgestone Arena in February

By
Source Staff
-
0
33
photo by Evan DeStefano

With the wave of the green flag, Country music mainstays Rascal Flatts made the first lap of their 2026 LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR in Raleigh, NC. The country band delivered a multitude of hits from their career with the crowd singing along to every word of “My Wish,” “I Like The Sound Of That,” “Bless The Broken Road,” “What Hurts The Most,” “Life Is A Highway,” and more, further demonstrating “the boys are back and better than ever” (iHeart).

After making their historic return to the stage last year, the tour will stop at Bridgestone Arena on February 5th. Tickets for the remaining tour dates are available for purchase HERE. The tour also features a variety of VIP packages and experiences, with select offerings still available, including premium tickets, access to the Rascal Flatts VIP Lounge, autographed tour posters, exclusive VIP gift items, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×