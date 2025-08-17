Rascal Flatts’ Life is a Highway Tour to Stop in Nashville

On the heels of their sold-out return to touring this year, Country music icons Rascal Flatts will hit the road again for their LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR in 2026. The Live Nation-produced, 21-stop trek will stop at Bridgestone Arena on February 5th. Fellow Country stars Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane will continue to support the trio across this new run.

Tickets for the majority of the tour went on sale this Friday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. local time at RascalFlatts.com, with the remaining shows going on sale next week. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary and may include premium tickets, invitation to the Rascal Flatts VIP Lounge, autographed tour posters, VIP exclusive gift items & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

“What a ride the past year has been! We’re so excited to continue this tour, the response we’ve received from everyone has been overwhelming and humbling,” said Jay DeMarcus. “We’ve truly had such a blast over the past year getting back in front of our fans out on the road, and we thought, ‘Why not keep the party going?’”

Rascal Flatts made their historic return to the spotlight this year for the first time since 2019, commemorating the milestone with capacity crowds nationwide grooving to their iconic two-decade-spanning catalog of hits.

