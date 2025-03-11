Randy Travis and Clay Walker Announce Upcoming Biopic

During the Grand Ole Opry performances on March 5, Randy Travis appeared with Clay Walker to announce their upcoming project Forever and Ever, Amen, a biopic of the life of country artist Randy Travis.

Travis and his wife, Mary Travis, will executive produce alongside country music star Clay Walker. “Forever And Ever, Amen” marks the first film for Sacred Arthouse. Three actors of different ages will play Randy Travis. Country star Clay Walker will play Travis in his 40s and 50s and serve as Executive Producer. Engine Casting is looking for young actors to play a young Randy Travis around 9-12 years old and another at 20-30 years old–the search should net two new rising stars.

“Randy Travis is the voice of a generation and one of the greatest country singers of all time. I am truly honored to be a part of this project, and cannot believe I get to play one of my heroes,” said Clay Walker.

After announcing the biopic, Randy Travis, his wife Mary, and Clay Walker spoke about the film backstage at the Opry. Mary Travis shared that the film will not leave out the hard parts of Randy Travis’s life. Stating, “It is important to tell those things to make the story complete. If you leave all of that out.. it’s not a true life story. There are things in there that we wish they weren’t but we all have that, it’s not that bad things happen, it’s how you get through them.”

The movie will begin filming this summer. Locations have not been determined yet, but the Nashville area is expected to be featured, and different states will be explored. The biopic is expected to be released in 2026.

