Ramp Repair to Close Lanes at Saturn Parkway

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct lane closures on Interstate 65 in Maury County.

Beginning Saturday, November 22, from 7 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday, November 23, crews with Rogers Group will close:

– One lane on the ramp from I-65 southbound onto Saturn Parkway (Exit 53/SR 396/Columbia/Spring Hill)

– One lane on the ramp from Saturn Parkway onto I-65 northbound

The closures are necessary for concrete repair. Motorists are strongly encouraged to seek an alternate route.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee includes the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of $500.

MORE TRAFFIC NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email