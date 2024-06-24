Rally Propels Hot Chickens to Victory in Series Finale

The Nashville Hot Chickens (38-37) mounted a comeback to defeat the Durham Bulls (36-39) in a thrilling 5-4 victory at First Horizon Park on Sunday. Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Brewer Hicklen delivered a clutch moment with a 423-foot home run that tied the game. Two batters later, Eric Haase sealed the deal with a 440-foot moonshot that gave the Hot Chickens their first lead of the game.

This win marked a crucial turning point for the Hot Chickens, who avoided falling under .500 for the first time since May 19. Interestingly, the team’s fortunes have improved when hitting two home runs, boasting a 13-6 record in such instances. Additionally, the Hot Chickens have dominated in the eighth inning, outscoring their opponents 44-30 this season.

The Nashville Hot Chickens, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now. Fans can call 615-690-4487 or e-mail [email protected] for more information.

Source: Nashville Sounds

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email