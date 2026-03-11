Raising Cane’s Brings Back Leprechaun Lemonade for St. Patrick’s Day

Raising Cane’s is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with the return of its fan-favorite Leprechaun Lemonade and a lineup of Caniac Club freebies through its Lucky Swipes giveaway. The festive green lemonade and exclusive rewards are available at Raising Cane’s restaurants nationwide from March 9 through March 17, 2026.

What Is Raising Cane’s Leprechaun Lemonade?

Leprechaun Lemonade is Raising Cane’s signature freshly squeezed lemonade turned festive green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. A Cane’s tradition since 2011, the seasonal drink pairs with the chain’s Craveable Chicken Finger Meals and is squeezed in-house daily at every location. Customers who prefer the original can still request Cane’s traditional yellow lemonade during the promotion.

Leprechaun Lemonade is available in the following sizes:

22 oz cup

32 oz cup

Sharable jugs for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

How Does the Caniac Club Lucky Swipes Giveaway Work?

Caniac Club Members can swipe their cards at the front counter or in the Drive-Thru for guaranteed prizes now through March 17, 2026. Each swipe unlocks a new reward, and members who swipe five times between now and March 17 will be entered into the Lucky Swipes FREE Cane’s for a Year sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter to win.

Lucky Swipes rewards include:

FREE Cane’s for a Year sweepstakes entry

FREE lemonade

Cane’s merchandise

Additional exclusive prizes

How to Join the Caniac Club

Customers can join the Caniac Club by visiting a local Raising Cane’s restaurant and requesting a Club Card. Membership unlocks access to the Lucky Swipes giveaway and future promotions throughout the year.

When and Where Is Leprechaun Lemonade Available?

Leprechaun Lemonade is available Monday, March 9 through Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Raising Cane’s restaurants nationwide. The Caniac Club Lucky Swipes giveaway runs through the same window, ending on St. Patrick’s Day.

