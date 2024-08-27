Raising Cane’s Rings in ‘Golden Birthday’ with Once-in-a-Lifetime Giveaways

DALLAS (August 23, 2024) – 28 years of golden Chicken Fingers calls for a celebration fit for a king Cane! A golden birthday is a momentous occasion when someone’s date of birth aligns with the age they’re turning – an occurrence so rare that instead of celebrating the day, Raising Cane’s is celebrating all year. Starting on their official birthday, August 28, Raising Cane’s is blowing out the candles and celebrating their 28th trip around the sun by awarding 828 golden prizes and pledging to give back $28M to local Communities throughout the coming year.

Cane’s fans across the country can “toast” to 28 years of golden, crispy goodness and strike their own gold by entering to win one of 828 golden prizes – worth more than $100,000 – through RaisingCanesBirthday.com. Prizes include:

Gold bars, coins and nuggets ranging from one to 10 ounces (yes, real gold!)

A golden ticket to Baton Rouge to meet Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves

Golden necklaces

Golden Vans shoes

And more!

In continuation of the 828, golden theme, Raising Cane’s is unveiling an unprecedented, all-gold Restaurant decked out in gold from wall-to-wall and ceiling-to-floor leaving no square inch of space that hasn’t been given the Midas-touch. The design marvel is s a luxe location like Raising Cane’s fans have never experienced before, special only to the brand’s 828th restaurant opening in downtown Boston, the one-of-a-kind new restaurant joins the ranks of the brand’s other show-stopping flagship locations in NYC, Miami, Dallas, Nashville and Chicago.

To continue the celebration of turning 28 years (g)old throughout the year, Cane’s is pledging to give back $28M to Communities across the country. Cane’s supports more than 30,000 organizations across the U.S. and focuses on its six pillars of education, feeding the hungry, active lifestyles, pet welfare, entrepreneurship and “everything else,” as Cane’s seeks to support all unique and special needs of its communities. Those interested in partnering with Cane’s can submit a “Community Request” through Cane’s website.

Hungry for success and Cane’s Sauce, Owner and Founder Todd Graves opened the first Raising Cane’s in Baton Rouge across the North Gates at LSU on August 28, 1996. What began as a Chicken Finger dream slowly turned into a Chicken Finger empire with the brand now operating more than 800 locations across 40+ states.

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime celebration like no other exclusively at Raising Cane’s, so bring your friends and let’s go for the gold!

