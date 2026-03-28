Raise a Glass for Wildlife: Nashville Zoo Launches Special Edition Conservation Wine

Nashville Zoo collaborates with Ajax Turner, Wein-Bauer, and Quinta de S. Sebastião, a historic winery in the Lisboa wine region of Portugal, to produce a Nashville Zoo special selection of Q.S.S. Rare wine to support conservation of endangered species. Each season, the bottles will showcase beautiful sketches of two rare species on exhibit at Nashville Zoo. The first release highlights the Amur leopard and the colobus monkey, in celebration of the new Leopard Forest exhibit. The wine is available to purchase at Frugal MacDoogal, 701 Division St, Nashville.

“As a longtime supporter of the Nashville Zoo, I’m excited about this opportunity to help the zoo raise money by way of wine,” said Nashville Zoo Advisory Director Charles Sonnenberg. “These zoo-themed wines embody the spirit of conservation and community that the zoo represents. The zoo is such an important part of our city, and I believe in doing my part to help ensure its continued success. A portion of every bottle sold will go directly to support the zoo’s vital work. Together, let’s raise a glass to the amazing animals and educational programs at the Nashville Zoo.”

A red blend and a white blend are now available for purchase. The red blend is composed of Touriga Nacional, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Syrah grapes. The white blend has Fernão Pires and Arinto grapes. The special bottles of Q.S.S. Rare wine will also feature Nashville Zoo’s logo in gold on the label. For every bottle purchased, Ajax Turner will donate to the Zoo’s important conservation work, which protects rare species worldwide.

“Ajax Turner is proud to partner with the Nashville Zoo to support wildlife conservation, education, and habitat protection,” said Director of Spirits at Ajax Turner, Tyler Pontius. “By choosing Q.S.S. Rare Wines, customers not only enjoy a premium, thoughtfully made wine—they also become part of a meaningful effort to preserve wildlife and support one of Middle Tennessee’s most beloved institutions.”

The Q.S.S. Rare range was born out of the will to support organizations on the front line of the fight against the extinction of animal species, drawing attention and, at the same time, offering a way of being part of this shared mission. The varietal blends are certified vegan and can be bought at Frugal MacDoogal and other retail stores throughout the area. The Zoo’s onsite beverage service will also offer wine by the glass.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to working with partners who share our values and to supporting causes, like wildlife conservation, that truly matter,” said Christopher Bauer, Vice President, Wein-Bauer Inc. “By partnering with Nashville Zoo, we’re proud to support conservation initiatives while delivering a wine that represents quality, heritage, and community.”

For more information about Nashville Zoo, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org.

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