The Siegel Stars went on the road week 1 against Franklin High School.

This game was one of the many games that was delayed due to weather.

Before the delay, Franklin managed to punch in a touchdown with a Durham 3 yard touchdown run. They would add another first half touchdown to take a 14 point lead into halftime.

In the 3rd quarter it was more of the same as Franklin scored twice more. Then Siegel scored late in the 3rd to end the shutout attempt. Siegel would add another 2 touchdowns but it was too little too late.

Siegel will look to turn things around starting next week after dropping the game tonight to start 0-1 on the season.

Check out the full scoreboards: