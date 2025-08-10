R-Rated Puppet Mashup ‘Die Hard: A Christmas Carol’ Heads to TPAC

Yippee-Ki-Yay, Nashville! All Puppet Players’ holiday sensation is barreling into Music City. ‘Die Hard: A Christmas Carol’ will bring its full-blown, R-rated puppet mashup of Die Hard, puppets, and total holiday bedlam to TPAC’s Johnson Theater for eight performances, November 18-23.

With a cult following and instant sell-outs in Phoenix for eight years, ‘Die Hard: A Christmas Carol’ is an absurd, action-packed mashup of ‘Die Hard’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’ for an adults-only audience; attendees must be 18 or older to attend. For the first time ever, the production will leave its home state for a limited run in Nashville, in partnership with touring event producer Emery Entertainment.

Fueled by explosions, off-key carols, unapologetic profanity, and felt-based mayhem, this holiday riot has earned its place as a true underground classic. It features a puppet John McClane battling Hans Gruber in a blaze of bullets, broken glass, and reimagined Christmas tunes—with enough curse words to make your grandma blush.

“‘Die Hard’ is the greatest Christmas movie of all time, and we’re the only theater company reckless enough to do it with puppets,” said Shaun Michael McNamara, artistic director for All Puppet Players. “In Phoenix, these shows sell out before the first foam bullet flies. It’s become this underground holiday ritual—half theater, half pop-culture fever dream—and if you’re not the person who introduced someone to it, you’re the one who gets introduced. The puppets call the shots here. They’ve ruined Phoenix and they’re coming for you, Nashville.”

The November 22 evening performance will feature All Puppet Players’ legendary White Elephant Gift Exchange Night. This specific performance isn’t just a show. It’s a glitter-coated, gift-snatching holiday rampage. Attendees who buy a ticket for the Nov 22 show at 7:30 p.m. must bring a $10 gift in a bag (no wrapping paper) and get ready for the madness.

‘Die Hard: A Christmas Carol’ isn’t just a show; it’s a raunchy, ridiculous tradition for grown-ups who like their Christmas with a little naughtiness. Grab your ugly sweaters, rally the office misfits, and snag tickets before they vanish like Hans Gruber off Nakatomi Plaza.

All Puppet Players and Emery Entertainment present ‘Die Hard: A Christmas Carol’ November 18 – 23, eight performances only. Tickets range from $69 – $99, find tickets here. *No one younger than 18 will be admitted

