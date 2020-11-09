Quicker Alarm Response Time Expected in Murfreesboro With Implementation of ASAP

Murfreesboro becomes the 7th Emergency Communications Center in Tennessee to decrease processing and response times for home and business alarm-related calls by implementing The Monitoring Association’s Automated Secure Alarm Protocol program or ASAP. The ASAP program went live on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The ASAP to PSAP (Public Safety Answering Point) is an electronic method of delivering alarm information from alarm monitoring companies directly to Murfreesboro’s Emergency Communications Center via computer to computer communication.

Emergency alarm information from alarm monitoring companies is traditionally communicated verbally over the phone and inputted manually by 9-1-1 Emergency Communications personnel, a process that takes up precious minutes during emergency incidents. With the ASAP program, emergency alarm data is sent directly to a Murfreesboro 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatcher within seconds.

“Our goal for implementing the ASAP program is to improve the speed and accuracy of emergency alarm information relayed from alarm companies to our 9-1-1 Emergency dispatchers,” said Emergency Communications Director Seth Russell. “This new electronic method of receiving emergency alarms will reduce our dispatching times for monitored alarm activations within the City of Murfreesboro. It also provides the capability for bi-directional electronic messaging between our 9-1-1 emergency dispatchers and alarm company operators.”

Murfreesboro Emergency Communications went live yesterday (Oct. 29) with the ASAP Program with fourteen alarm monitoring companies around the nation.

The following alarm companies were a part of the initial implementation of this public safety service enhancement: Nashville-based ADS Security, Affiliated Monitoring, Alert 360, AT&T Digital Life, Brinks Home Security, ESC Central, Guardian Protection, Protection One, National Monitoring Center, Rapid Response, Security Central, Tyco, Vector Security, and Vivint.

ADT and CPI Security will go live with Murfreesboro soon.

Murfreesboro is the 78th Emergency Communications Center in the U.S. to implement the ASAP program to improve response times for police, fire, and medical responders.