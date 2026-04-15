Quick Response Prevents Further Damage in Townhome Fire

A townhome fire in La Vergne was quickly brought under control Tuesday afternoon after officers spotted smoke and alerted emergency crews.

The La Vergne Police Department said officers in the area of George Buchanan noticed heavy smoke around 12:30 p.m. and confirmed a fire coming from the rear of a nearby residence as dispatchers received calls reporting the incident.

Officers responded immediately, assessed the situation, and relayed critical information to arriving fire personnel, helping secure the area and coordinate a rapid response.

Officials said the fire was contained within about 10 minutes, preventing it from spreading to nearby homes.

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No one was inside the residence at the time, and no injuries were reported. Authorities credited the coordinated efforts of police, dispatchers, and fire crews for limiting damage and keeping the situation from escalating.

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