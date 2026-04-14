Quick Action Leads to Arrests Following Armed Robbery and Pursuit

A reported armed robbery in La Vergne quickly escalated into a police pursuit, ending with multiple suspects in custody and weapons recovered.

The La Vergne Police Department said officers responded to an armed robbery involving several suspects who allegedly displayed AR-style firearms and stole wallets and credit cards before fleeing in a red two-door Infiniti.

Officers located the vehicle shortly after and initiated a pursuit when the suspects attempted to evade police. During the chase, authorities say a firearm was thrown from the vehicle. Spike strips were later deployed, successfully bringing the vehicle to a stop.

Police detained multiple suspects without further incident. During the investigation, officers recovered a ghost gun-style AR rifle with no serial number, a Taurus 9mm handgun, additional evidence including a green leafy substance, and a round in the chamber of the rifle.

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Several individuals now face multiple felony charges, including aggravated robbery, evading arrest, reckless driving, tampering with evidence, and possession-related offenses.

Officials credited the department’s rapid response and coordination, along with tips from community members, for helping bring the situation to a safe resolution.

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