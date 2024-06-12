Puttshack Nashville Gets Pumped with 90s Hip-Hop, Beats & Summer Steals

Puttshack, the world’s first and only tech-infused mini golf experience, is cranking up summer vibes to the MAX in Nashville. This summer, guests can find exclusive limited-time-only deals, all the ‘90s hip-hop feels – and a special summer drink menu bringing real West Coast cool direct to Puttshack.

Puttshack Nashville is featuring Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop – the debut ready-to-drink signature cocktail from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s new premium spirits company. This collaboration will be the first feature collaboration with a national beverage brand for Puttshack.

“As a tech-forward company that’s obsessed with creating the best guest experience, we are always innovating our game and finding new programs, new partners, and new ways to welcome everyone in,” says Susan Walmesley, Puttshack COO & CMO. “Puttshack is about bringing everyone in to play, and connecting with Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop – which has just hit the market – is a perfect way to kick off the season for summer fun in our venues.”

Guests can enjoy Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop cans on the course, BOGO mini golf on Mondays, throwback videos on Wednesdays, a Maxed Out national sweepstakes, and a limited summer-ready cocktail. Both brands are excited to celebrate summer with such a no-brainer combo of a great game and a great beverage to share with friends. It leverages their shared value of “changing the game” via mini golf and competitive socializing for Puttshack – and, of course, through the indelible mark that icons Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have left on music and pop culture.

“Puttshack and Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop make for a perfect partnership – nothing pairs better with high-tech mini-golf than a sip of a smooth, laid-back all-natural cocktail, courtesy of two groundbreaking icons,” says Rocco Milano, EVP Sales of Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.

Any great party needs more than great drinks. Puttshack Nashville is amping up the offers to get guests out of the heat, including:

MAXED OUT MONDAYS

This summer, Puttshack is keeping the weekend vibes going with Maxed Out Mondays by kicking off each week with our limited-time-only cocktail, The Lowrider, and Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop canned beverages on the course to fuel your game. Plus, buy one, get one free mini golf game with code MAXEDOUT to all Puttshack Perks members for use every Monday throughout the summer. What’s more, any guest who scores 550 or higher on Mondays will be emailed a $50 digital gift card for use toward any Puttshack purchase on a future visit.

WAYBACK WEDNESDAYZ

Puttshack is dialing up the 90s nostalgia with Wayback Wednesdayz. Prepare to relive the golden age of hip-hop as Puttshack pumps up the jams with music videos featuring icons like Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. Also, Puttshack is offering $10 off $50 or more to guests who dine in with the promo code WAYBACK.

SINGLES NIGHTS

Select Puttshack venues will host singles mixers and speed-dating events this summer. Sip on the specialty cocktail, The Lowrider, or share a bucket of Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop beverages with your new, or hopeful, boo. Check local Puttshack venue pages for more details.

NATIONAL SWEEPSTAKES

Puttshack is hosting the flyest sweepstakes of the summer…literally! From June 1 to July 31, they are giving you the chance to score big with Puttshack Perks. Simply sign up on the Puttshack website, and a winner will be picked at random to win a Maxed Out summer experience in Las Vegas!

Further details and information on signing up for Puttshack Perks to take advantage of our Summer Vibes to the Max offers are available HERE.

