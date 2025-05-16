Pursuit Ends in Kidnapping Charges in La Vergne

May 16, 2025 – A juvenile is in custody after leading La Vergne Police on a pursuit Thursday evening that ended with multiple felony charges, including kidnapping.

Around 6:00 PM, Officer Bell attempted to stop a vehicle for failing to maintain its lane. The driver refused to pull over, prompting a pursuit. Officers strategically ended the chase as the vehicle entered the Lake Forest subdivision due to safety concerns.

However, the response didn’t end there. Officers flooded the area, and with the help of a citizen tip, quickly located the vehicle parked inside the garage of a home the juveniles had no connection to. Five juveniles were found in front of the residence.

Four of the passengers told officers they had asked the driver to stop and feared for their safety. The juvenile driver was taken into custody and is now being processed through the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.

He is facing multiple charges, including:

* Felony evading

* Four counts of felony reckless endangerment

* Four counts of kidnapping

La Vergne Police thanked the resident who provided the tip and emphasized the importance of community involvement in keeping the city safe.

