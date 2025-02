On Sunday at approximately 7pm, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue responded to an outbuilding on fire on Barfield Crescent Road.

Crews arrived to find smoke and fire inside the outbuilding. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and completed a search of the building.

During the search crews found 4 puppies inside. Unfortunately the puppies did not survive.

RCEMS and RCSO also responded and assisted on the scene.

