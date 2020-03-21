A. Marshall Hospitality has announced that it will donate 20 percent of proceeds from a gift card sale to a staff relief fund for its employees who have been temporarily laid off due to present circumstances and COVID-19 precautions.

Restaurant group CEO Andy Marshall has set a goal to sell $500,000 in gift cards in order to contribute $100,000 to assist employees during these challenging times.

“The core value of our company has always been to maintain a family-like, service-minded atmosphere, within our internal team and with every guest who walks through our door,” Marshall said. “During these trying times, we want our team to know that we are all in this together, and we hope the community will join us in supporting local business and our beloved hospitality industry as a whole. Many people have asked me, ‘How can we help?’ My answer is simple, ‘Order some food, and buy a gift card!’”

Gift cards are available via Instagift or in-store. A. Marshall Hospitality has also created accounts on Venmo (@AMarshall-Hospitality-StaffFund) and Paypal, through which people can donate directly to the fund for temporarily laid off employees.

TAKEOUT, DELIVERY & DINE-IN OPTIONS

A. Marshall Hospitality restaurants for Middle Tennessee are operating through the following terms as of Thursday, March 19, 2020. For current updates, visit amarshallhospitality.com/updates.

Puckett’s locations are offering to-go packs that will feed 4-6 people for $49, with a choice of two 1 lb. meats, two quart sides and a dozen Cajun corn cakes or rolls. Scout’s Pub is also offering special deals for to-go pans and platters of its popular entrées like coconut chicken curry and chicken alfredo.

Puckett’s Murfreesboro

Dine-in or takeout: (629) 201-6916 or puckettsgro.com

Delivery: Uber Eats

Wednesday – Sunday: 11 am – 2 pm and 4 pm – 7 pm

Puckett’s Trolley

Puckett’s food truck is making its way around town this week. Those interested in having the Trolley make a stop in their area may make a request here.

ABOUT A. MARSHALL HOSPITALITY

A. Marshall Hospitality is a Franklin-based company with 12 family-owned restaurants and hospitality businesses in Middle Tennessee. Its family of restaurants include Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant; Americana Taphouse; Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub, in addition to Puckett’s Trolley and Puckett’s Catering and Events. In 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, A. Marshall Hospitality was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies. The company was also the winner of Nashville Business Journal’s 2015 and 2018 Best In Business Award. For more information, go to www.amarshallhospitality.com

###