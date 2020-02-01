On February 1, Puckett’s is launching a month-long “Puckett’s Loves Murfreesboro” campaign to celebrate its appreciation for the city of Murfreesboro. Through several different initiatives, the restaurant will give back to local nonprofits and host fun giveaways to thank patrons for their support.

Giving Tuesday

Each Tuesday, Puckett’s will donate 10 percent of the restaurant’s sales to a select local nonprofit:

Feb. 4 – Boys & Girls Club of Rutherford County

Feb. 11 – A Soldier’s Child

Feb. 18 – Child Advocacy Center

Feb. 25 – Read to Succeed

Menu Prizes

Throughout the month, Puckett’s will randomly place prizes in guests’ menus. “Golden ticket” prizes include a $100 gift card, $100 off catering promo, $50 gift card and MTSU basketball season tickets. Other prizes consist of Puckett’s merchandise items, complimentary desserts, Hattie Jane’s Creamery gift cards and more.

Puck the Truck

Each week in February, the restaurant’s beloved mascot “Puck the Truck” will take a journey to different locations in Murfreesboro, which will be photographed and shared on the Puckett’s Facebook page. If guests comment and correctly name the location, they will be entered to win a $25 Puckett’s gift card.

Pint Night Party

On Wednesday, February 5, Puckett’s will host a pint night party for Murfreesboro’s own Mayday Brewery and the release of its new flavor, Unithorn Cherry Sour. Guests who purchase the new pint between 5:30-7:30 p.m. will receive a souvenir from Mayday while supplies last. That day Puckett’s will also have an extended happy hour from 3 p.m. until close at 9 p.m. Happy hour deals include $2 off draft beers, wines by the glass, libations and apps.

Sally Flinck, director of marketing for A. Marshall Hospitality, said the February campaign is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate the city of Murfreesboro.

“We’re grateful to be a part of the Murfreesboro community, and ‘Puckett’s Loves Murfreesboro’ is designed to express our enthusiasm and appreciation,” Flinck said. “Giving Tuesday will be a particularly unique addition throughout February, as we are able to give back to the people who work hard to make a difference in the lives of others.”

In addition to “Puckett’s Loves Murfreesboro,” the restaurant is kicking off 2020 trivia nights, which occur the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. February will feature “Gilmore Girls” trivia on the 4th and “Schitt’s Creek” trivia on the 18th. Guests are highly encouraged to make reservations by calling 629-201-6916. Puckett’s is also hosting a special Valentine’s Day dinner and show with the popular bluegrass band, The Cleverlys, but the event is already sold out.

To stay up to date with “Puckett’s Loves Murfreesboro,” follow the restaurant on Facebook.