photo from Puckett's
Puckett’s® Gro. & Restaurant announced an updated menu that features an array of returning classics and new offerings. The additions include breakfast favorites, mains and sides, desserts and a signature fruit tea. 

“We enjoy refreshing our menu to increase options for both new and returning customers,” said Jami Blainey, General Manager of Puckett’s Franklin. “While we’re excited to introduce a variety of new menu options, we’re equally as thrilled to welcome back timeless favorites that are sure to keep customers coming back for more.”

Returning menu items include The King’s French Toast, Sweet Potato Pancakes, Bubba’s Bones baby back ribs, Smoked Sausage and Cheese, Fried Green Beans, Country Fried Steak and Smoked Half Chicken – an item previously marked as Jan Marshall’s, one of the restaurant’s founders, favorite. 

“These classics were mainstays on our menu for years that, over time, were replaced by new items,” said Blainey. “We still have customers coming in asking for them so, as we looked at refreshing our menu, we knew they would be great additions. Combined with the new items, our offerings have never been better.”

New to the menu are a Farm Boy Burger, Yogurt & Berries, Fresh BLT, Jan’s Chocolate Cobbler, Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding and Puckett’s Signature Fruit Tea. 

The new Puckett’s menu is now available to order in Columbia, Nashville, Franklin, Chattanooga, Murfreesboro and Pigeon Forge. 

ABOUT A. MARSHALL HOSPITALITY
A. Marshall Hospitality is a Franklin-based company with 9 family-owned restaurants and hospitality businesses in Middle and East Tennessee. Its family of restaurants include Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Americana Taphouse, Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub, in addition to the new Burger Dandy and Fresh 96 Kitchen virtual concepts, Puckett’s Trolley and Puckett’s Catering and Events. In 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, A. Marshall Hospitality was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies. The company was also the winner of Nashville Business Journal’s 2015 and 2018 Best In Business Award. For more information, visit amarshallhospitality.com.


