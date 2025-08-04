Puckett’s in Downtown Nashville Temporarily Closes Due to HVAC Malfunction

Puckett’s, located at 500 Church Street in downtown Nashville, announced on social media that it would be closing temporarily.

Sharing on social media on Sunday, August 3, they stated, “Our Puckett’s Restaurant in Nashville is currently closed due to unforeseen circumstances. We will update you as soon as we’re open and ready to serve you again. Thanks y’all!”

Later, an update was made on social media by Claire Crowell, President of A. Marshall Hospitality, stating, “one of our HVAC units became clogged, which created a leak that weighed down the condensate pan until it collapsed from the weight.”

They reported that no one was hurt during the incident. Stating, “We are currently working hard with professionals to repair our HVAC system and restore a safe environment for both our guests and team members, while also working urgently to get our employees back to work.”

According to WKRN, the restaurant plans to reopen on Tuesday, August 5th. Puckett’s has locations in Franklin, Columbia, Hendersonville, Murfreesboro and the Nashville Airport.

