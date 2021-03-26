Public Works Department employee Jeff Todd receives STARS Award

Murfreesboro Public Works Department employee Jeff Todd has been named STARS award recipient for February 2021. Todd’s quick action in calling 9-1-1 is credited with helping prevent the fire loss of a duplex along with personal belongings. Mayor Shane McFarland recognized Todd during the City Council meeting, Thursday, March 25, 2021.

STARS stands for “Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.” Todd is an example of representing the City in a positive light, exhibiting the core values, and creating a better quality of life for citizens.

Todd went above and beyond the call of duty in responding to smoke coming from a side street as he was driving on Joe B. Jackson Parkway, Feb. 8, 2021. The following description was provided in the STARS nomination:

“On February 8, 2021, while driving down Joe B. Jackson Parkway, Jeff noticed a lot of smoke coming from a side street and could smell something burning. As he turned onto Cedar Street, he saw a duplex with smoke billowing out of the roof. He immediately called 9-1-1. He knocked on all doors and windows to notify anyone that may be inside and thankfully no one was home. When the [Rutherford] County Fire Department arrived, fire was visible on one side of the duplex. Jeff’s quick-thinking no doubt saved two dwellings and personal belongings.”

Todd was hired by the Murfreesboro Water Department as an Equipment Operator in August 1996. He transferred to the Street Department in 2018 as an Equipment Operator and was promoted to a CCTV Technician on the Stormwater Crew. He was recently promoted as a Crew Leader in December 2020.

The STARS Service Excellence program is intended to recognize outstanding employees who embody the city’s standards for service excellence and exemplify the city’s core service values. The purpose of the STARS award is to recognize and reward those employees who go above and beyond their normal job duties in providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers.

Congratulations to Jeff Todd of the Murfreesboro Public Works Department for being named recipient of the February 2021 STARS Award for Outstanding Performance.