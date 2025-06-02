Public Invited to Nominate City Retired Employees as ‘City Legacies’

The City of Murfreesboro is proud to announce the launch of the Legacy Recognition Program and invites the public to nominate retired City employees who have made lasting contributions to the City’s advancement, enrichment, and community well- being as “City Legacies.”

Beginning June 1, 2025, the City and a special committee will begin accepting nominations annually through August 1st, with consideration for selection each fall. For the 2025 inaugural year, up to six retired City employees will be selected. Nominations can be submitted by members of the public, current employees, or fellow retirees.

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit the Legacy Recognition homepage to access the online nomination form or the downloadable nomination form at www.murfreesborotn.gov/LegacyRecognition. Hard copy forms are also available to pick up at City Hall in Administration, 111 West Vine Street, for hand-delivery to the Director of Human Resources.

Eligibility for recognition in the Legacy Recognition program:

Must have been fully retired for at least two (2) years unless extenuating circumstances warrant an exception, as approved by the selection committee

Must have completed a minimum of twenty (20) years of continuous service or 30 years of combined service with the City

Must have left the City’s employment in good standing

May either by living or deceased

A selection committee, formed by the mayor, comprises representatives from the City Human Resources Department, City Administration, and retirees. The selection committee will confirm nominee eligibility through a review of official employment and retirement records.

Legacy recipients will be formally honored at a special recognition ceremony hosted by the City of Murfreesboro. During the ceremony members of the City Council will formally induct the selected retirees as “City Legacies.”

As part of the honor, inductees will be featured on the ”Wall of “City legacies” located in the Rotunda of City Hall. Each of the honorees will also receive an award and a personalized letter of appreciation from the mayor or designated City official.

Public recognition as “City legacies” will further include:

A news announcement shared with local media outlets

A CityTV feature story highlighting the retiree’s career achievements and contributions to the City

A profile posting on the City’s official website at https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/

The Legacy Recognition program is designed to formally recognize and honor eligible retired employees who have made significant and lasting contributions to the advancement, enrichment, and betterment of the Murfreesboro community.

Watch video https://youtu.be/jpx29YgN8ZU.

