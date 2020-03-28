As of March 23, the Rutherford County Property Assessor office is closed to walk-in services until further notice.

“As we begin to recognize the impact of transmission of COVID-19, it is imperative we take whatever steps we can to mitigate its impact on the health and operation of government services,” states a press release.

Assessor Rob Mitchell encourages residents that have questions or need other assessment-related services to utilize the below resources as applicable.

Website and online Chat function

https://rcpatn.com/

Real Property

615-898-7750

assessor@rutherfordcountytn.gov

Business Personal Property

615-898-7761

personalproperty@rutherfordcountytn.gov

You may conduct property searches online by visiting the website and looking to the upper left side of the home page. Under the “Menu” listing, click on the link that reads “Property Data Search”.

You may also make a Tangible Personal Property filing online. A link for instructions on how to file is also located the home page or via this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53LrONIae58&.

“We have a responsibility to our citizens, our employees and our community. We continue to work closely with the TNDH, Rutherford County Health Department and local healthcare partners to identify contacts and contain the spread of this virus in our communities.

Please rest assured that we are taking this public health threat seriously and our response to it will continue to be proportional to the most current data we have available to us.”

Persons with concerns about their health should contact their primary healthcare providers or contact the TNDH’s Public Information Line at 1-877-857-2945.