Private Applicator Pesticide Certifications to Be Renewed Beginning January 5  

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is beginning the renewal process for private applicator pesticide certifications, marking the first year private applicators have renewed certifications through continuing education units (CEUs).

All current private applicator certifications expire June 30, 2026. To accommodate applicators who have already completed the required training, TDA will begin renewing certifications the week of Jan. 5.

Private applicators who have already earned the required three (3) CEUs for this certification cycle do not need to take any action. These applicators will receive a new certification card by mail in January 2026 with a new expiration date of June 30, 2029.

Applicators may check their certification status and CEUs earned on TDA’s Pesticide Applicators – Private webpage.

TDA urges applicators to complete CEUs well before the end of the certification cycle. Failure to earn the required CEUs will result in mandatory retesting for recertification.

Information on upcoming CEU-eligible training is available through TDA’s training portal by selecting “Private Applicator (PA)” program from the “All programs” drop-down menu on TDA’s Pesticides webpage.

TDA is committed to assisting farmers and private applicators during this first CEU-based renewal cycle. Questions regarding private applicator renewal status should be directed to Private Applicator Program Manager Chad Hayes at [email protected] or 615-626-9352.

In January 2026, TDA will announce renewal timelines for commercial certifications and the availability of digital certification cards through the MyTN mobile app.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email