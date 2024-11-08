Principals Named for New Poplar Hill Elementary, Smyrna Primary School

Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan has announced two key principal appointments, naming Jason Eaton the founding principal of Poplar Hill Elementary School and Dr. Amy Perry as the principal of Smyrna Primary School.

Both leaders will begin their new assignments in February.

Poplar Hill Elementary School — which is under construction in the Blackman community along Baker Road — will become the 52nd Rutherford County school when it opens in August.

Eaton currently serves as the principal of Smyrna Primary School, a role he began in October 2022 after the retirement of its former principal.

The timing of his new appointment made him the new guy in an established school, and so he spent lots of time holding listening sessions with employees, students and parents to discern what was important — relationships.

During his tenure, the school has consistently earned Level 5 recognition, the highest offered by the Tennessee Department of Education.

“Mr. Eaton has been transformational in achieving success at Smyrna Primary with a high-performing culture built on clear expectations and relationships,” Director Sullivan said. “This focus on relationships will be instrumental in developing the founding culture at Poplar Hill Elementary.”

For many principals, the challenge of opening a new school and building its culture from the ground up is both a dream and a privilege.

When Poplar Hill opens, its zone will consist of students who have attended a variety of other nearby elementary schools, including Brown’s Chapel Elementary, Stewarts Creek Elementary and Stewartsboro Elementary.

“What I’m really excited about is bringing together groups of students who are currently housed at different schools across Rutherford County and having the opportunity to bring us together to create one community — one family,” Eaton said. “It’s a unique situation. Being able to take the strengths of the students — the interests of those students — and the strengths of those teachers who come to Poplar Hill is really going to be something I capitalize on so we can become one community.”

Eaton plans to use the same relationship-focused strategies to ensure Poplar Hill Elementary establishes a foundation as a high-performing school.

“I want to thank Dr. Sullivan for giving me this opportunity,” Eaton said. “I’m very humbled, and it’s not something I take lightly.”

As a school that originally opened in 1963, Smyrna Primary School — which serves grades K-5 — has a rich history with storied traditions.

Dr. Perry is familiar with serving as a leader of a legacy school, having been the assistant principal since 2020 at Homer Pittard Campus School — which originated in 1929.

“Dr. Perry has served as an assistant principal, instructional coach, technology coach, and teacher, and she has excelled in all these roles throughout her career,” Director Sullivan said. “She believes in the importance of people and high expectations for student growth. I look forward to watching the positive impact she will make on an established school.”

Perry said she understands the importance of tradition and how it contributes to a legacy. She wants to honor Smyrna Primary’s traditions and to continue rallying the school’s community.

“Every day is a gift, and how we use that gift is extremely important,” Perry said. “I hope to share that philosophy and positivity with the Smyrna Primary community. Each day should start with an attitude of gratitude, and this is the difference between good and great. Smyrna Primary is a great place, and I am beyond excited to be a part of its legacy.”

Eaton and Perry plan to work together over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email