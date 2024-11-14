Prime Video Releases Trailer for Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special



Culver City, California – November 12, 2024—Today, Prime Video unveiled the trailer and key art for the highly anticipated holiday comedy special, Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special, from comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham. The one-hour special will premiere on November 19, 2024, on Prime Video.

Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special is inspired by Dunham’s vision to recreate the beloved holiday story, A Christmas Carol, with his iconic characters in the classic roles. Walter is obvious – there’s only one man who can play Scrooge! But when Jeff assigns Bubba J, Peanut, Little Jeff and Achmed their thespian parts, they don’t quite agree and his plan spins hilariously out-of-control during this stand-up comedy special.

This marks Dunham’s thirteenth special – two of Dunham’s productions were Comedy Central’s most-viewed specials of their respective years (Minding the Monsters, 2012;Controlled Chaos, 2011). 2008’s Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special remains the network’s highest rated program of all time. Dunham’s NBC primetime special,Unhinged, ranked as the time period’s top non-sports program on the Big 4, and was rebroadcast six weeks later on Comedy Central to become the top-rated special of 2016.

The versatile entertainer created an animated film for Country Music Television (CMT), hosted the Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship, guest-starred on ABC’s Ellen, NBC’s 30 Rock, FOX’s Last Man Standing, appeared in commercials for Hertz, and was featured in Jay Roach’s film, Dinner for Schmucks, starring Steve Carrell and Paul Rudd. Most recently, Jeff was seen on FOX’s The Masked Singer.

Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Levity Entertainment Group with Dunham, Matt McNeil, Robert Hartmann, Judi Marmel, and Stu Schreiberg attached as executive producers.

