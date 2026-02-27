Friday, February 27, 2026
Prime Video March 2026: Complete Release Schedule

Prime Video March 2026: Complete Release Schedule

Michael Carpenter
Prime Video is delivering a stellar March lineup featuring high-profile Amazon Originals, blockbuster movies, and continued NBA coverage. Here’s everything coming to the platform with your Prime membership this month. More Entertainment News

March 1

TV Series

  • All In The Family Seasons 1-9 (1971)
  • Damages Seasons 1-5 (2007)
  • Drop Dead Diva Seasons 1-6 (2009)
  • Good Times Seasons 1-6 (1974)
  • L.A.’s Finest Seasons 1-2 (2019)
  • Married… With Children Seasons 1-11 (1987)
  • Rules of Engagement Seasons 1-7 (2007)
  • The Shield Seasons 1-7 (2002)
  • Unforgettable Seasons 1-4 (2011)
  • Who’s The Boss Seasons 1-8 (1984)

Movies

  • Airport (1970)
  • Are We Done Yet? (2007)
  • Are We There Yet? (2005)
  • Blow Out (1981)
  • Carrie (1976)
  • Carrie (2013)
  • Charley Varrick (1973)
  • Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
  • Dressed to Kill (1980)
  • Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite (1972)
  • Father Stu (2022)
  • Fishes ‘N Loaves: Heaven Sent (2016)
  • Hail, Caesar! (2016)
  • Halloween With The New Addams Family (1977)
  • Hannibal (2001)
  • Hart’s War (2002)
  • High Plains Drifter (1973)
  • Hitch (2005)
  • Horse Soldiers (1959)
  • Hour Of The Gun (1967)
  • Josie And The Pussycats (2001)
  • Living (2022)
  • Max (2015)
  • Out of Africa (1985)
  • Overboard (1987)
  • Parenthood (1989)
  • Raging Bull (1980)
  • Rain Man (1988)
  • Resident Evil (2002)
  • Shrek (2001)
  • Shrek 2 (2004)
  • Shrek Forever After (2010)
  • Shrek the Third (2007)
  • Step Up All In (2014)
  • Step Up: Revolution (2012)
  • Step Up: Year Of The Dance (2020)
  • Super 8 (2011)
  • Superbad (2007)
  • Teen Wolf (1985)
  • The Alamo (1960)
  • The Great Escape (1963)
  • The Place Beyond The Pines (2013)
  • The Shallows (2016)
  • The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
  • The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)
  • Twelve Monkeys (1996)
  • Uptown Girls (2003)
  • Valkyrie (2008)
  • Valley Girl (1983)
  • Windtalkers (2002)
  • Witness For The Prosecution (1958)

March 2

TV Series

  • Siren’s Kiss (2026)
  • Tribunal Justice Season 3 (2026)

Movies

  • A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

March 4

TV Series

  • Young Sherlock (2026)

March 5

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – Golden State at Houston (7:30 PM ET) / Los Angeles at Denver (10:00 PM ET)

Movies

  • Iron Mask (2020)

March 6

Movies

  • Shadow Force (2025)

March 7

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – Orlando at Minnesota (3:00 PM ET)

March 11

TV Series

  • Scarpetta (2026)

March 12

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – Philadelphia at Detroit (7:00 PM ET) / Boston at Oklahoma City (9:30 PM ET)

March 13

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – Cleveland at Dallas (7:30 PM ET) / Minnesota at Golden State (10:00 PM ET)

March 14

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – Milwaukee at Atlanta (3:00 PM ET)

March 16

Movies

  • Roofman (2025)

March 18

TV Series

  • Invincible Season 4 (2026)

March 19

TV Series

  • Meal Ticket (2026)

March 20

TV Series

  • Deadloch Season 2 (2026)
  • Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat (2026)
  • The Winter King Season 1 (2023)
  • Zeta (2026)

March 22

Movies

  • Mercy (2026)

March 25

TV Series

  • Bait (2026)
  • Pretty Lethal (2026)

March 27

TV Series

  • House of David Season 2 (2026)

March 28

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – San Antonio at Milwaukee (3:00 PM ET)

March (Date TBD)

TV Series

  • Last One Laughing Season 2 (2026)
  • The Silent Service Season Two: The Battle of Arctic Ocean (2026)

