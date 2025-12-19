Prime Video January 2026: Complete Release Schedule

Prime Video is kicking off 2026 with a powerhouse January lineup featuring blockbuster Amazon Originals, major movie releases, and extensive live sports coverage. Here’s everything coming to the platform with your Prime membership this month. More Entertainment News!
December 20
Movies
- The Creator (2023)
December 22
Movies
- A Minecraft Movie (2025)
December 26
Movies
- Sinners (2025)
December 29
Movies
- The Naked Gun (2025)
December 30
Movies
- A Cinderella Story (2004)
- Blade (1998)
- Blade II (2002)
- Dark Shadows (2012)
- Free Willy (1993)
- He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
January 1
TV Series
- Chicago P.D. Seasons 1-12 (2014)
Movies
- 21 Jump Street (2012)
- 22 Jump Street (2014)
- About a Boy (2002)
- Alice, Darling (2023)
- Alien: Romulus (2024)
- Along Came Polly (2004)
- American Gangster (2007)
- Are We There Yet? (2005)
- Blackhat (2015)
- Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
- Burn After Reading (2008)
- Definitely, Maybe (2008)
- Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025)
- Forrest Gump (1994)
- Friday Night Lights (2004)
- Get On Up (2014)
- It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
- Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend (2022)
- Les Miserables The Movie (2012)
- Love Actually (2003)
- Loving (2016)
- Meg 2: The Trench (2023)
- Mission Impossible (1971)
- Mission: Impossible II (2000)
- Mission: Impossible III (2006)
- Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol (2011)
- Notting Hill (1999)
- Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)
- Ray (2004)
- Straight Outta Compton (2015)
- Ted (2012)
- Ted 2 (2015)
- The Angry Birds Movie (2016)
- The Blues Brothers (1980)
- The Boss (2016)
- The Breakfast Club (1985)
- The Perfect Guy (2015)
- The Story of Us (1999)
- The Young Americans (1993)
- Tully (2018)
- Uncle Buck (1989)
- Warcraft (2016)
- Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018)
- Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)
January 2
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Atlanta at New York (7:30 PM ET) / Oklahoma City at Golden State (10:00 PM ET)
January 5
TV Series
- Spring Fever (2026)
- Wild Cards Season 2 (2024)
January 6
TV Series
- Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2026) – Episode 105
January 7
TV Series
- Beast Games Season 2 (2026)
January 9
Movies
- Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024)
January 10
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Minnesota at Cleveland (1:00 PM ET)
- Thursday Night Football (2026) – Wild Card Playoff Game
January 11
TV Series
- The Night Manager Season 2 (2026)
- Thursday Night Football (2026) – Wild Card Playoff Game (alternate date)
January 13
TV Series
- Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2026) – Episode 106
January 15
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Memphis at Orlando (2:00 PM ET) / Oklahoma City at Houston (7:30 PM ET) / New York at Golden State (10:00 PM ET)
January 16
Movies
- Smurfs (2025)
January 17
TV Series
- Fallout Season 2 (2025)
January 18
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Orlando at Memphis (12:00 PM ET)
January 19
TV Series
- Judy Justice Season 4 (2026)
January 20
TV Series
- Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2026) – Episode 107
January 21
TV Series
- Steal (2026)
January 22
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Golden State at Dallas (7:30 PM ET) / Los Angeles at LA (10:00 PM ET)
January 23
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Houston at Detroit (7:00 PM ET) / Indiana at Oklahoma City (9:30 PM ET)
January 27
TV Series
- Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2026) – Episode 108
January 28
Movies
- The Wrecking Crew (2026)
January 29
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Milwaukee at Washington (7:00 PM ET) / Oklahoma City at Minnesota (9:30 PM ET)
January 30
Movies
- Preparation for the Next Life (2025)
January 31
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – San Antonio at TBD
Movies
- Earthquake (1974)
- Leap Year (2010)
- Play Misty For Me (1971)
- Rumble Fish (1983)
- Slap Shot (1977)
- The Beguiled (1971)
- The Big Lebowski (1998)
- The Eiger Sanction (1975)
- The Funhouse (1981)
- The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)
- Waterworld (1995)
