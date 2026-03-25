Prime Video April 2026: Complete Release Schedule

Prime Video is delivering a blockbuster April lineup featuring the highly anticipated final season of The Boys, major sports documentaries, and extensive live sports coverage including NBA Playoffs and The Masters. More Entertainment News
March 30
TV Series
- Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait (2026)
March 31
TV Series
- Blue Bloods Seasons 1-5 (2010)
- Criminal Minds Seasons 1-5 (2005)
- FBI True Seasons 1-4 (2023)
- Ghost Whisperer Seasons 1-5 (2005)
- Matlock Seasons 1-9 (1986)
- Reno 911! Seasons 1-8 (2003)
- Spongebob Squarepants Season 7 (1999)
- Workaholics Seasons 1-7 (2011)
April 1
Movies
- 2 Guns (2013)
- American Fiction (2023)
- Anna And The Apocalypse (2017)
- Being John Malkovich (1999)
- Breach (2020)
- Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)
- Child’s Play (1988)
- Child’s Play (2019)
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
- Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
- Dances with Wolves (1990)
- Dark Harvest (2023)
- Dog (2022)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)
- Duel at Diablo (1966)
- Duets (2000)
- End of Days (1999)
- Far and Away (1992)
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
- Flag Day (2021)
- Ford v Ferrari (2019)
- Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023)
- Holmes and Watson (2018)
- Hot Pursuit (2015)
- Hot Seat (2022)
- House of Gucci (2021)
- It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)
- Jason’s Lyric (1994)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)
- Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)
- Jump Of The Cat (2023)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)
- Lawman (1971)
- Let Me Take You Down (2020)
- Lifeforce (1985)
- Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)
- Mercury Rising (1998)
- Mr. Mom (1983)
- Nothing Happens By Chance (2022)
- Operation Finale (2018)
- Over the Top (1987)
- Overboard (2018)
- Patch Adams (1998)
- Red Dawn (1984)
- Red Dawn (2012)
- Respect (2021)
- Self/less (2015)
- Single, Almost Crazy (2020)
- Spaceballs (1987)
- Spy Game (2001)
- Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023)
- The Addams Family (2019)
- The Addams Family 2 (2021)
- The Amityville Horror (1979)
- The Amityville Horror (2005)
- The Aviator (2004)
- The Battle of Britain (1969)
- The Boss Baby (2017)
- The Boys In The Boat (2023)
- The Domestics (2018)
- The Game (1997)
- The Great Wall (2017)
- The Long Riders (1980)
- The Machine (2023)
- The Menu (2022)
- The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)
- The Prodigy (2019)
- The Sandlot (1993)
- The Terminator (1984)
- Thelma & Louise (1991)
- Thief (1981)
- Titanic (1997)
- Top Gun (1986)
- Vanity Fair (2004)
- Walking Tall (2004)
- Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)
- Wander (2020)
- When The Night Falls (2022)
- White Noise (2005)
- Wrath Of Man (2021)
April 2
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Minnesota at Detroit (7:00 PM ET) / Los Angeles at Oklahoma City (9:30 PM ET)
April 3
TV Series
- NWSL on Prime (2026) – Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC (8:00 PM ET)
Movies
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025)
April 4
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – San Antonio at Denver (3:00 PM ET)
April 5
TV Series
- Nippon Sangoku: The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun (2026)
April 7
TV Series
- Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 (2025)
April 8
TV Series
- The Boys Season 5 (2026)
- Yankees on Prime (2026) – Athletics at New York Yankees (7:05 PM ET)
April 9
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Boston at New York (7:30 PM ET) / Los Angeles at Golden State (10:00 PM ET)
- The Masters on Prime (2026) – First Round Coverage (1:00 PM ET)
April 10
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Cleveland at Atlanta (7:00 PM ET) / Minnesota at Houston (9:30 PM ET)
- The Masters on Prime (2026) – Second Round Coverage (1:00 PM ET)
April 11
TV Series
- Fist Of The North Star Season 1 (2026)
April 12
Movies
- The Zone of Interest (2024)
April 14
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Play-In Tournament Teams TBD (7:00 PM ET and 9:30 PM ET)
April 15
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Play-In Tournament Teams TBD (7:00 PM ET and 9:30 PM ET)
- Yankees on Prime (2026) – Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees (7:05 PM ET)
Movies
- Balls Up (2026)
- Sarah’s Oil (2025)
April 16
TV Series
- Jerry West: The Logo (2026)
April 17
TV Series
- Absolute Value of Romance (2026)
- American Gladiators (2026)
- Vengeance (2026)
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Play-In Tournament Teams TBD (7:00 PM ET and 9:30 PM ET)
Movies
- The Running Man (2025)
April 18
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 1 Teams TBD (1:00 PM ET, 3:30 PM ET, 6:00 PM ET)
April 20
TV Series
- Kevin (2026)
April 21
Movies
- The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025)
April 22
TV Series
- Yankees on Prime (2026) – New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox (6:45 PM ET)
April 23
TV Series
- LOL 6: Chi Ride è Fuori (2026)
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 1 Teams TBD (7:00 PM ET, 8:00 PM ET, 10:00 PM ET)
April 24
TV Series
- Naughty Business (Cochinas) (2026)
- New Bandits Season 2 (2026)
- NWSL on Prime (2026) – Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City Current (8:00 PM ET)
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 1 Teams TBD (7:00 PM ET, 8:00 PM ET, 10:00 PM ET)
Movies
- Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You (2025)
April 28
TV Series
- Yankees on Prime (2026) – New York Yankees at Texas Rangers (8:05 PM ET)
April 29
TV Series
- The House of the Spirits (2026)
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 1 (Game 5, if necessary) (7:00 PM ET and 10:00 PM ET)
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