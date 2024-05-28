Prime Video Announces 2024 Thursday Night Football Schedule

NEW YORK—May 15, 2024—The upcoming season of NFL action on Prime Video, which includes exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football (TNF), Black Friday Football, and first-ever NFL Wild Card Playoff game, stands as the streamer’s most extensive schedule yet in its third season of coverage. The expanded schedule of games, AI-powered features that bring fans closer to the action, and a blockbuster TNF slate featuring 12 divisional matchups kicks off on Thursday, September 12, with a can’t-miss showdown between the Bills and Dolphins in Miami.

The 2024 TNF season schedule features six teams that make multiple appearances on Prime Video, including the 49ers, Jets, Bengals and Rams. Several of Prime Video’s biggest showdowns within the strong schedule of games include Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ home opener against the Patriots on September 19; Dak Prescott and the Cowboys vs. the Giants on September 26; Joe Burrow and the Bengals vs. last year’s MVP, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on November 7; the Steelers vs. Browns on November 21; and Jordan Love and the Packers vs. the hungry Lions on December 5.

Complete 2024 Thursday Night Football Schedule (all times EDT) :

TNF Tonight pregame coverage begins each Thursday at 7 p.m.

* Preseason game – Thursday, Aug. 22: Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 2 – Sept. 12: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Week 3 – Sept. 19: New England Patriots at New York Jets

Week 4 – Sept. 26: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Week 5 – Oct. 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Week 6 – Oct. 10: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Week 7 – Oct. 17: Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints

Week 8 – Oct. 24: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

Week 9 – Oct. 31: Houston Texans at New York Jets

Week 10 – Nov. 7: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Week 11 – Nov. 14: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 12 – Nov. 21: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Week 13 (Black Friday) – Friday, Nov. 29: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14 – Dec. 5: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Week 15 – Dec. 12: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Week 16 – Dec. 19: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 17 – Dec. 26: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears

** NFL Wild Card Playoff Game: TBD

Source: Prime Video

