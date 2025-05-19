Prime Video 2025 Thursday Night Football Schedule

The NFL returns to Prime Video for the fourth season of Thursday Night Football with a preseason game in August and extends all the way to January with a Wild Card playoff game.

Here is the full 2025 Thursday Night Football schedule.

2025 Thursday Night Football schedule

TNF Tonight pregame coverage begins each Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Preseason—Thursday, August 21: New England Patriots at New York Giants

Week 2—September 11: Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers

Week 3—September 18: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Week 4—September 25: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Week 5—October 2: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Week 6—October 9: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Week 7—October 16: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 8—October 23: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 9—October 30: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

Week 10—November 6: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Week 11—November 13: New York Jets at New England Patriots

Week 12—November 20: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

Week 13—Friday, November 28 (Black Friday): Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 14—December 4: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions

Week 15—December 11: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 16—December 18: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Week 17—December 25: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Wild Card playoff game: January 10 or 11; Matchup TBD Source: Prime Video

