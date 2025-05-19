Prime Video 2025 Thursday Night Football Schedule

The NFL returns to Prime Video for the fourth season of Thursday Night Football with a preseason game in August and extends all the way to January with a Wild Card playoff game.

Here is the full 2025 Thursday Night Football schedule.

2025 Thursday Night Football schedule

TNF Tonight pregame coverage begins each Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

  • Preseason—Thursday, August 21: New England Patriots at New York Giants
  • Week 2—September 11: Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers
  • Week 3—September 18: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
  • Week 4—September 25: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
  • Week 5—October 2: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
  • Week 6—October 9: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
  • Week 7—October 16: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
  • Week 8—October 23: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers
  • Week 9—October 30: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
  • Week 10—November 6: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
  • Week 11—November 13: New York Jets at New England Patriots
  • Week 12—November 20: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
  • Week 13—Friday, November 28 (Black Friday): Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles
  • Week 14—December 4: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions
  • Week 15—December 11: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Week 16—December 18: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
  • Week 17—December 25: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
  • Wild Card playoff game: January 10 or 11; Matchup TBD

Source: Prime Video
