Preview: Memphis Plays Utah State in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

The Tigers (6-6) take on Utah State (6-6) at the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas on December 27.

Memphis holds the upper hand in this matchup winning four of their seven meetings against the Aggies. They have not played since 1977 when the Tigers won 31-26.

Both teams went on four-game losing streaks this season. They were both able to string together wins and become bowl eligible.

The Tigers have averaged 35 points per game which are ranked 22nd in the nation. Their offense has been their strongest side of the ball. Utah State gives up an average of 30 points per game which is among the worst. This could be a problem for the Aggies if Memphis can execute the same game plan they’ve been using all season.

Gerald J. Ford Stadium will host this game and kick-off is set for Tuesday, December 27th at 2:15 PM on ESPN.